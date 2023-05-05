Wayne A. Kingsley Jr.
Wayne A. Kingsley Jr., 71, of Quincy, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Linda Resetar
Linda Resetar, 79, of Wenatchee, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Mary L. Goodman
Mary L. Goodman, 76, of East Wenatchee died Friday, April 28, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Dean L. Hanson
Dean L. Hanson, 74, of Cashmere, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
James E. Hanan
James E. Hanan, 95, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Roni K. Jensen
Roni K. Jensen, 75, of Cashmere, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Bernadean Searles
Bernadean Searles, 93, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Bronson L. Main
Bronson L. Main, 52, of Malaga, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Shirley Olson
Shirley Olson, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Jack Lee Schafer
Jack Lee Schafer, 78, of Chelan, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Marta Davis
Marta Davis, 56, of Orondo, died Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Susan Lisa Nelson
Susan Lisa Nelson, 91, of Yakima, died April 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.
