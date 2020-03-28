Patricia A. Oberg
Patricia A. Oberg, 95, of Kirkland and formerly of Wenatchee, died Monday, March 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bartons, Kirkland.
Jack Miles Jensen
Jack Miles Jensen, 73, of Entiat, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
George E. Branam
George E. Branam, 84, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Henry Calvin Cooper
Henry Calvin Cooper, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Richard James Hopkins
Richard James Hopkins, 65, of Manson, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel.
Julie Ann Mackleit
Julie Ann Mackleit, 59, of Malaga, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Donald Austin Mead
Donald Austin Mead, 88, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.