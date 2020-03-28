Patricia A. Oberg

Patricia A. Oberg, 95, of Kirkland and formerly of Wenatchee, died Monday, March 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Bartons, Kirkland.

Jack Miles Jensen

Jack Miles Jensen, 73, of Entiat, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

George E. Branam

George E. Branam, 84, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Henry Calvin Cooper

Henry Calvin Cooper, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Richard James Hopkins

Richard James Hopkins, 65, of Manson, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel.

Julie Ann Mackleit

Julie Ann Mackleit, 59, of Malaga, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Donald Austin Mead

Donald Austin Mead, 88, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.