Death Notices May 10, 2023

Frank R. Hulse, 86, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Billie Marie Sumrall, 80, of Ephrata, died Monday, May 8, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.