Death Notices Feb 14, 2023

Duane L. HubbardDuane L. Hubbard, 83, of Manson, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Montene FrazierMontene Frazier, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Mildred PowellMildred Powell, 90, of Brewster, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Judy A. DavidsonJudy A. Davidson, 79, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.