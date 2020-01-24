Richard "Scott" Burgess

Richard "Scott" Burgess, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Pat Borchers

Pat Borchers, 59, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Bill J. Cousineau

Bill J. Cousineau, 70, of Waterville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Janet A. Kill

Janet A. Kill, 89, of Cashmere, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

