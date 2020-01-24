Richard "Scott" Burgess
Richard "Scott" Burgess, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Pat Borchers
Pat Borchers, 59, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Bill J. Cousineau
Bill J. Cousineau, 70, of Waterville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Janet A. Kill
Janet A. Kill, 89, of Cashmere, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.