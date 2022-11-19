Death Notices 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David KaneDavid Kane, 82, of Lake Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.James C. DenneyJames C. Denny, 45, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Doris MoserDoris Moser, 101, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Thomas L. FinchThomas L. Finch, 72, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Tom ShanklinTom Shanklin, 72, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2022.Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Gerda TetherowElizabeth “Libby” Gerda Tetherow, 97, of Quincy (formerly of Wenatchee), died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Jacek SadelJacek Sadel, 71, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Lowell ShrableLowell Shrable, 88, of Brewster, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lake Wenatchee East Wenatchee Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary