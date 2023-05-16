Death Notices May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Violet E. MusilekViolet E. Musilek, 104, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Clara F. PaulClara F. Paul, 91, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donna HammonsDonna Hammons, 88, of Brewster, died Friday, May 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. William ‘Bill’ Brannen Jr.William “Bill” Brannen Jr., 96, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.George Allen CalhoonGeorge Allen Calhoon, 87, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Judith ‘Ann’ Blair-ShullJudith “Ann” Blair-Shull, 79, of Leavenworth, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary