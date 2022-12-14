Death Notices 4 hrs ago 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shorty AppleburyShorty Applebury, 91, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Martin ‘Scot’ RennieMartin “Scot” Rennie, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Feanor Jasper HeenFeanor Jasper Heen, newborn, of Pateros, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Shorty Death Notice Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary