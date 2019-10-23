Teddy Lee Ryan
Teddy Lee Ryan, 73, of Chelan, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Miguel Zamudio-Vega
Miguel Zamudio-Vega, 90, of Wenatchee, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Roberta Gay Brown
Roberta Gay Brown, 73, of Rock Island, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
