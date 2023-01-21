Denman Lee Pittman
Denman Lee Pittman, age 76, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.
Clarence LaDuke
Clarence LaDuke, 79, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Robert Steele
Robert Steele, 74, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jean Louise Stone
Jean Louise Stone, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
David Paul Darity
David Paul Darity, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Richard H. Evans
Richard H. Evans, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Helen Kay
Helen Kay, 86, of Tonasket, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Duane Walter Swinney
Duane Walter Swinney, 84, of Wenatchee, died Friday, January 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Billy Edward Snider
Billy Edward Snider, 68, of Ephrata, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
Greg Joseph Johnston
Greg Joseph Johnston, 61, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Robert Kenneth Wright McLeod
Robert Kenneth Wright McLeod, 82, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James ‘Jim’ R. Page
James “Jim” R. Page, 76, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Ida Erickson
Ida Erickson, 103, of Wenatchee, died, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Luis Martinez Molina
Luis Martinez Molina, 33, of Wenatchee, of Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Kathleen Fuller
Kathleen Fuller, 69, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Raymond Wayne Gailey
Raymond Wayne Gailey, 66, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Colleen Titcomb
Colleen Titcomb, 86, of Wenatchee (formerly of Winthrop), died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.