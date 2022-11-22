Death Notices Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom C. PreyTom C. Prey, 79, of Orondo, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Phillip Lyle DeBordPhillip Lyle DeBord, 84, of Cashmere, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phillip Lyle Debord Arrangement Tom C. Prey East Wenatchee Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary