Death Notices 30 min ago 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alice ‘Betty’ PetersonAlice “Betty” Peterson, 97, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Ellen BrownleeEllen Brownlee, 88, of Brewster, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Doug FosterDoug Foster, 61, of Waterville, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary