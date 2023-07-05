Death Notices Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conor R. BrazillConor R. Brazill, 26, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Theodore White JonesTheodore White Jones, 85, of Brewster, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Betty Marcile SikesBetty Marcile Sikes, 95, of Chelan, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary