Ted Lewis
Ted Lewis, 77, of Quincy, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are by Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Krista Allen
Krista Allen, 67, of Quincy died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Merle Wilson
Merle Wilson, 76, of Quincy died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Warren Moyles
Warren Moyles, 86, of Cashmere, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Arthur R. Trowbridge
Arthur R. Trowbridge, 72, of Cashmere, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Berle Harris
Berle Harris, 78, of Chelan, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee