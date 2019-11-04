Ted Lewis

Ted Lewis, 77, of Quincy, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Arrangements are by Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Krista Allen

Krista Allen, 67, of Quincy died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Arrangements are by Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Merle Wilson

Merle Wilson, 76, of Quincy died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Arrangements are by Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Warren Moyles

Warren Moyles, 86, of Cashmere, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Arthur R. Trowbridge

Arthur R. Trowbridge, 72, of Cashmere, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Berle Harris

Berle Harris, 78, of Chelan, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee