Death Notices May 19, 2023

Alfred Beaudry
Alfred Beaudry, 98, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Monty Kim Cockrill
Monty Kim Cockrill, 74, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Mary A. Perkins
Mary A. Perkins, 94, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Neil Whitehall
Neil Whitehall, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Randall W. Greenfield
Randall W. Greenfield, 71, of Bothell (formerly of Wenatchee), died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Curnow Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Sumner.

Victor Detering
Victor Detering, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Robert L. Lathrop
Robert L. Lathrop, 93, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Gary Dennis Trapp
Gary Dennis Trapp, 78, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.

Margaret Boyd Allmon
Margaret Boyd Allmon, 88, of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Kathie Pete-Baird
Kathie Pete-Baird, 65, of Peshastin, died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Mathew S. Germain
Mathew S. Germain, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Francine F. Stevens
Francine F. Stevens, 85, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.