Ray Robert ‘Mac’ McGregor

Ray Robert “Mac” McGregor, 70, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Oweeda “Jean” LeTourneau

Oweeda “Jean” LeTourneau, 86, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Fred L. Nehls

Fred L. Nehls, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Terry Orcutt

Terry Orcutt, 83, of Everett, formerly of the Wenatchee Valley, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Shirlee J. Long

Shirlee J. Long, 90, of Bridgeport, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Robert Sloan

Robert Sloan, 77, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Jonathan Browning Horner

Jonathan Browning Horner, 74, of Brewster, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

