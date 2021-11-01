Ray Robert “Mac” McGregor, 70, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Oweeda “Jean” LeTourneau
Oweeda “Jean” LeTourneau, 86, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Fred L. Nehls
Fred L. Nehls, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Terry Orcutt
Terry Orcutt, 83, of Everett, formerly of the Wenatchee Valley, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Shirlee J. Long
Shirlee J. Long, 90, of Bridgeport, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Robert Sloan
Robert Sloan, 77, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Jonathan Browning Horner
Jonathan Browning Horner, 74, of Brewster, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
