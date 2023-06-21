Death Notices Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brisia AndradeBrisia Andrade, 34, of Brewster, died Monday, June 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Charles BrownCharles Brown, 95, of Manson, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Micky DurhamMicky Durham, 81, of Wenatchee, died Sunday,June 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary