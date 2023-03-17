Death Notices Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles JewellCharles Jewell, 94 of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Barbara BantamBarbara Bantam, 86, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donna L. KapralDonna L. Kapral, 93, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Martha YanceyMartha Yancey, 79, of Brewster, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Barbara Jo JeffersonBarbara Jo Jefferson, 75, of Wenatchee, died Friday, March 3, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Carol Yvonne CunninghamCarol Yvonne Cunningham, 66, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Evelyn Joyce BradleyEvelyn Joyce Bradley, 86, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.George Monroe KraemerGeorge Monroe Kraemer, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, March 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Beryl M. BlandBeryl M. Bland, 89, of Dryden, died Friday, March 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture The Press Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary