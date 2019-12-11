Jose Rosario Lopez
Jose Rosario Lopez, 68, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
William D. Higgins
William D. Higgins, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Dean Perry Simmons
Dean Perry Simmons, 94, of Ephrata, formerly of Quincy, died Dec. 7, 2019.
Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.
James R. Sandhop
James R. Sandhop, 80, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Michael W. Simpson
Michael W. Simpson, 70, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Loisel
Deborah “Debbie” Loisel, 70, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.