Phyllis Kay Meyer
Phyllis Kay Meyer, 59, of Yakima, formerly of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Lorraine Betty Thompson
Lorraine Betty Thompson, 91, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Jewel Elaine Cripe
Jewel Elaine Cripe, 51, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Irene Severson
Irene Severson, 81, of East Wenatchee died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Frank E. Berdan
Frank E. Berdan, 97, of Wenatchee Heights, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Andrew Charles Hoder
Andrew Charles Hoder, 64, of Entiat, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Dee C. Gere
Dee C. Gere, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Mary 'Billie' Hightower
Mary “Billie” Hightower, 93, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.