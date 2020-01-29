Phyllis Kay Meyer

Phyllis Kay Meyer, 59, of Yakima, formerly of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Lorraine Betty Thompson

Lorraine Betty Thompson, 91, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Jewel Elaine Cripe

Jewel Elaine Cripe, 51, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Irene Severson

Irene Severson, 81, of East Wenatchee died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Frank E. Berdan

Frank E. Berdan, 97, of Wenatchee Heights, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Andrew Charles Hoder

Andrew Charles Hoder, 64, of Entiat, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Dee C. Gere

Dee C. Gere, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Mary 'Billie' Hightower

Mary “Billie” Hightower, 93, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

