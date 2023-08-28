Death Notices Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William MillerWilliam Miller, 59, of Brewster, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Bruce SmithBruce Smith, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary