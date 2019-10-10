William R. Gomer
William R. Gomer, 71, of Wenatchee, died Sept. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Misty L. Newberry
Misty L. Newberry, 48, of Schwana, died Sept. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Ronald E. Trezise
Ronald E. Trezise, 70, of Chelan, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Sharyl J. Abrahamse
Sharyl J. Abrahamse, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Oct. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Nancy Ann Kraus
Nancy Ann Kraus, 81, of Peshastin, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.