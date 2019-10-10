William R. Gomer

William R. Gomer, 71, of Wenatchee, died Sept. 23, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Misty L. Newberry

Misty L. Newberry, 48, of Schwana, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Ronald E. Trezise

Ronald E. Trezise, 70, of Chelan, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Sharyl J. Abrahamse

Sharyl J. Abrahamse, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Oct. 9, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Nancy Ann Kraus

Nancy Ann Kraus, 81, of Peshastin, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

