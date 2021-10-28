Suzanne Morris, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Ian R. Gaukroger
Ian R. Gaukroger, 28, of Sammamish, formerly of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Vernon 'Scoogie' Varga
Vernon “Scoogie” Varga, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Vae M. Harnack
Vae M. Harnack, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Roger N. Harris
Roger N. Harris, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
James Martin Gorder
James Martin Gorder, 76, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Franklin Dean Myers
Franklin Dean Myers, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Lois Rae Shiroma
Lois Rae Shiroma, 84, of Chelan, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Zenda Candelaria McClintock
Zenda Candelaria McClintock, 69, of Oroville, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Gerald Henry Gengler
Gerald Henry Gengler, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Kevin Patterson Aiken
Kevin Patterson Aiken, 72, of Malaga, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
