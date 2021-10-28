Suzanne Morris

Suzanne Morris, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Ian R. Gaukroger

Ian R. Gaukroger, 28, of Sammamish, formerly of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Vernon 'Scoogie' Varga

Vernon “Scoogie” Varga, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Vae M. Harnack

Vae M. Harnack, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Roger N. Harris

Roger N. Harris, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

James Martin Gorder

James Martin Gorder, 76, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Franklin Dean Myers

Franklin Dean Myers, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Lois Rae Shiroma

Lois Rae Shiroma, 84, of Chelan, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Zenda Candelaria McClintock

Zenda Candelaria McClintock, 69, of Oroville, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Gerald Henry Gengler

Gerald Henry Gengler, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and  Cashmere.

Kevin Patterson Aiken

Kevin Patterson Aiken, 72, of Malaga, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

