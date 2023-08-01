Death Notices Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alberto Bastida PerezAlberto Bastida Perez, 48 of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Terry LumsdenTerry Lumsden, 74 of Wenatchee, died Friday, July 28, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Judy May HinsdaleJudy May Hinsdale, 75, of Cashmere, died Saturday, July 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary