Death Notices Mar 3, 2023

Andrew Simpson HubbardAndrew Simpson Hubbard, 80, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Wayne GibbsWayne Gibbs, 66, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Terry ParksTerry Parks, 82, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb.18, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Samantha MabesSamantha Mabes, 44, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Linda KearnyLinda Kearny, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. John NearJohn Near, 85, of Chelan, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Rick Lee MorrowRick Lee Morrow, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, February 23, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Wilma Louise ThygesonWilma Louise Thygeson, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, February 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Mary Jane McInturffMary Jane McInturff, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, February 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Jackie Diane TempletonJackie Diane Templeton, 74, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, February 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.