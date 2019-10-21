Michael Paul Acon

Michael Paul Acon, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

David W. ‘Dave’ Drummond

David W. “Dave” Drummond, 63, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Sharon E. Moser

Sharon E. Moser, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Alfred J. Stojowski

Alfred J. Stojowski, MD, 100, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

David A. Oltman

David A. Oltman, 28, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Curtiss ‘Curt’ Lance

Curtiss “Curt” Lance, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

