Judy M. Escobar

Judy M. Escobar, 75, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

William Alexander

William Alexander, 72, of Brewster, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Diane Pefferman

Diane Pefferman, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Pat D. Siebert

Pat D. Siebert, 82, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

