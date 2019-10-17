Judy M. Escobar
Judy M. Escobar, 75, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
William Alexander
William Alexander, 72, of Brewster, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Diane Pefferman
Diane Pefferman, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Pat D. Siebert
Pat D. Siebert, 82, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.