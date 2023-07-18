Death Notices Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam HolcombAdam Holcomb, 20, of Waterville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Gerry NewmanGerry Newman, 79, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary