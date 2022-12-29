Death Notices Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joshua Lee SimsJoshua Lee Sims, 39, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater.Kenneth ‘Mike’ NelsonKenneth “Mike” Nelson, 75, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Kathleen J. ‘Kathy’ MengKathleen J. “Kathy” Meng, 87, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.LeRoy ‘Hap’ RichmondLeRoy “Hap” Richmond, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Donald J. MayDonald J. May, 82, of Leavenworth, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donald EvenhusDonald Evenhus, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Herman Joseph WilliamsHerman Joseph Williams, 85, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Donald J. Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary