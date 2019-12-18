Shirley Ann Bofto
Shirley Ann Bofto, 82, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Charles Oscar Gallaher Jr.
Charles Oscar Gallaher Jr., of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Helen G. Lane (Kuehn)
Helen G. Lane (Kuehn), 86, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Wenatchee, died Dec. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chism-Smith Funeral Home, Irving, Texas.
William C. ‘Bill’ Millett
William C. “Bill” Millett, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Helen G. Rose
Helen G. Rose, 88, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.