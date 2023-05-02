Death Notices May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save F. David WoodsF. David Woods, 95, of Wenatchee, died Friday, April 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Laura M. WhiteLaura M. White, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, May 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary