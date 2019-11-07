Patricia E. Cleek
Patricia E. Cleek, 87, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley.
Frances ‘Frankie’ Brender
Frances “Frankie” Brender, 99, of Leavenworth, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Wentz
Thomas “Tommy” Wentz, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Barbara M. Wilson
Barbara M. Wilson, 90, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Michael Troy Ashbrook
Michael Troy Ashbrook, 55, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Hilda Rinke Zimmermann
Hilda Rinke Zimmer- mann, 94, of Moses Lake, formerly of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Terrance ‘Terry’ Gibbs
Terrance “Terry” Gibbs, 82, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.