Death Notices Jun 2, 2023

Gordon Tony Oldham
Gordon Tony Oldham, 58, of Entiat, died Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Herbert Maltais
Herbert Maltais, 84, of Twisp, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Gilbert 'Gil' Bullock
Gilbert "Gil" Bullock, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, June 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Douglas Huffman Sr.
Douglas Huffman Sr., 62, of Chelan, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Kay Davis
Kay Davis, 71, of Chelan, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Anne Mae Snyder
Anne Mae Snyder, 91, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.