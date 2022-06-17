Purchase Access

Kim P. Bull

Kim P. Bull, 54, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, June 13, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Nathan 'Richard' Smith

Nathan "Richard" Smith, 50, of Spokane, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Bernice 'Catherine' Dillon

Bernice "Catherine" Dillon, 84, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Gary 'Guy' Coffey

Gary "Guy" Coffey, 73, of Orondo, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Carol 'Ann' Kovach

Carol "Ann" Kovach, 60, of Wenatchee, died Friday, June 10, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.