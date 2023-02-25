Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clisby Albert CrookClisby Albert Crook, 96, of Peoria, Arizona (formerly of Wenatchee), died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.Andrew Simpson HubbardAndrew Simpson Hubbard, 80, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Wayne GibbsWayne Gibbs, 66, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Terry ParksTerry Parks, 82, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Stephen Zan Burgess Stephen Zan Burgess, 57, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Donna Lenore FountaineDonna Lenore Fountaine, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Coraline F. SmithCoraline F. Smith, 87, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Joseph Alonzo ‘Lon’ StoneJoseph Alonzo “Lon” Stone, 88, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary