James Edward "Jimmy" Kaylor

James Edward "Jimmy" Kaylor, 88, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Harold W. Land

Harold W. Land, 85, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Diane Faye Williams

Diane Faye Williams, 74, of Twisp, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Thomas Earl Pike

Thomas Earl Pike, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Jacqueline Lee Duncan

Jacqueline Lee Duncan, 80, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Lucy Bruehl

Lucy Bruehl, 94, of Cashmere, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Michal Paul Richardson

Michal Paul Richardson, 52, of Chelan, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Rhonda K. Alejandre

Rhonda K. Alejandre, 61, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Marion Louise Schmidtbleicher

Marion Louise Schmidtbleicher, 73, of Brewster, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

