Death Notices Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary A. HovdaGary A. Hovda, 73, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Carol L. SalasCarol L. Salas, 61, of Manson, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.James A. StrongJames A. Strong, 62, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Karla K. WilsonKarla K. Wilson, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Cameron Ray GarciaCameron Ray Garcia, 28, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary