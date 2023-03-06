Death Notices Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Susan M. McDonnellSusan M. McDonnell, 75, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.Eva EdmondsEva Edmonds, 67, of Leavenworth, died Friday, March 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Carol Ann Smith Carol Ann Smith, 84, of Mansfield, died Friday, March 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Pauline 'Polly' LivengoodPauline "Polly" Livengood, 101, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary