Gary G. Gloyn
Gary G. Gloyn, 89, of Richland, formerly of East Wenatchee, died June 19, 2021.
Lonnie H. Still
Lonnie H. Still, 65, of East Wenatchee, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Diana Lee McLean
Diana Lee McLean, 77, of Wenatchee, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Perfecto Salazar
Perfecto Salazar, 90, of Brewster, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Ginger Fry Multari
Ginger Fry Multari, 70, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Robert (Bob) Wayne Hall
Robert (Bob) Wayne Hall, 75, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster