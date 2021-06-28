Gary G. Gloyn

Gary G. Gloyn, 89, of Richland, formerly of East Wenatchee, died June 19, 2021.

Lonnie H. Still

Lonnie H. Still, 65, of East Wenatchee, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Diana Lee McLean

Diana Lee McLean, 77, of Wenatchee, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Perfecto Salazar

Perfecto Salazar, 90, of Brewster, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Ginger Fry Multari

Ginger Fry Multari, 70, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Robert (Bob) Wayne Hall

Robert (Bob) Wayne Hall, 75, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster

