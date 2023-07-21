Death Notices By Jenni RodasWorld staff Jenni Rodas Newsroom Assistant Author email Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia MaxeyPatricia Maxey, 87, of Entiat, died Monday, July 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Edith ChristopherEdith Christopher, 103, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Samuel M. BairdSamuel M. Baird, 45, of East Wenatchee died on July 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Ernesto ‘Ernie’ Gonzales RodriguezErnesto “Ernie” Gonzales Rodriguez, 63, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Rachel DeckerRachel Decker, 59, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Rebecca Opal O’FlahertyRebecca Opal O’Flaherty, 99, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.Phyllis GreshamPhyllis Gresham, 78 of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Paul ‘Jerry’ SchmidtPaul “Jerry” Schmidt, 81, of Mansfield, died July 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Jenni Rodas Newsroom Assistant Author email Follow Jenni Rodas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary