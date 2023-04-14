Death Notices Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duane D. FerryDuane D. Ferry, 64, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Mary WoodMary Wood, 92, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, April 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Robert 'Bob' SnookRobert “Bob” Snook, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, April 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Derrek BarringtonDerrek Barrington, 34, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Arlene DelzerArlene Delzer, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. David SeveranceDavid Severance, 79, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Robert Bard 'Bob' ZimmermanRobert Bard "Bob" Zimmerman, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Charles David 'Chuck' MorrisCharles David "Chuck" Morris, 45, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Benjamin Burl HillBenjamin Burl Hill, 69, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane.Tim G. KellyTim G. Kelly, 71, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary