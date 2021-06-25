Eldon ‘EC’ Martin
Eldon “EC” Martin, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Elma Jean LaVallie
Elma Jean LaVallie, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Lola J. (Jackson) Ritch
Lola J. (Jackson) Ritch, 88, of Wenatchee, died Monday, June 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Maria Auxilio Caballero de Valdez
Maria Auxilio Caballero de Valdez, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Perfecto Salazar
Perfecto Salazar, 90, of Brewster, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.