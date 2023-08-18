Death Notices Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven Michael JohnsonSteven Michael Johnson, 63, of the Wenatchee Valley, died Monday, July 31, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Mary Elizabeth GarrardMary Elizabeth Garrard, 91, of Cashmere (previously of Wenatchee), died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Louana F. WallLouana F. Wall, 76, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Frances Lenore McKinneyFrances Lenore McKinney, 79, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Felipe Ancheta FernandezFelipe Ancheta Fernandez, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Deanna ShaneDeanna Shane, 37, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Phillip Wade JeffriesPhillip Wade Jeffries, 64, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Marian Joyce GillinMarian Joyce Gillin, 98, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary