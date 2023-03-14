Death Notices Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coralie F. SmithCoralie F. Smith, 87, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Jacinda D. CaseJacinda D. Case, 35, of Wenatchee, died Monday, March 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Betty L. HerndonBetty L. Herndon, 92, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, March 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Ann ChaplinAnn Chaplin, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 11, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Rex WrenRex Wren, 83, of Malaga, died Monday, March 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Marlys D. ParsonsMarlys D. Parsons, 91, of Wenatchee died Saturday, March 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Carl LarsonCarl Larson, 75, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary