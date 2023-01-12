Death Notices 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George M. NickleGeorge M. Nickle, 88, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Kathleen R. WigmostaKathleen R. Wigmosta, 69, of Chelan, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Julie KeenJulie Keen, 64, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Precht Rose Chapel Arrangement George M. Nickle Kathleen R. Wigmosta Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary