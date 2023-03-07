Death Notices Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nina M. AndersonNina M. Anderson, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, March 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Chelan.Larry HembroffLarry Hembroff, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Eva O'BrienEva O'Brien, 79, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Harlan BamesbergerHarlan Bamesberger, 81, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, March 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary