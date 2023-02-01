Death Notices 3 hrs ago 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darwin BaldridgeDarwin Baldridge, 90, of Quincy, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.Arrangements are by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.Dany J. Rodas CarbajalDany J. Rodas Carbajal, 27, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Jean L. LogsdonJean L. Logsdon, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Rodney A. PulverRodney A. Pulver, 57, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Steven GuffySteven Guffy, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary