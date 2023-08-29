Death Notices Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Earl SmithEarl Smith, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Louise BengstonLouise Bengston, 96, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Eleanor OtooEleanor Otto, 96, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Robert R. SprattRobert R. Spratt, 83, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.John KendallJohn Kendall, 77, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Thomas Georgianna Thomas Georgianna, 77, of Brewster, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary