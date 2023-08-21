Death Notices Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Craig MonetteCraig Monette, 63, of Chela, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Cole E. SukowCole E. Sukow, 79, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary