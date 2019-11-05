John E. Marchant

John E. Marchant, 75, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Dorothy J. Tillman

Dorothy J. Tillman, 99, of Cashmere, died Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Betty Kenna

Betty Kenna, 98, of Peshastin, died Nov. 3, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Harriet Alice Morton

Harriet Alice Morton, 96, of Brewster, formerly of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.