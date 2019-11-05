John E. Marchant
John E. Marchant, 75, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Dorothy J. Tillman
Dorothy J. Tillman, 99, of Cashmere, died Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Betty Kenna
Betty Kenna, 98, of Peshastin, died Nov. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Harriet Alice Morton
Harriet Alice Morton, 96, of Brewster, formerly of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.